Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.5% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ServiceNow worth $51,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.35.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $565.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $576.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $522.51 and a 200 day moving average of $468.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,649,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.