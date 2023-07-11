Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $12.98 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $12,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Five Below by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $194.47 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.81 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.25 and its 200 day moving average is $195.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.22.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.