Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $15.19 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,683 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $15,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,648 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,976 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,136 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,960 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $119,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,931,977.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,680 shares of company stock worth $392,041. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.