Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,836 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $21,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Lantheus by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,115,000 after buying an additional 1,144,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,042,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Lantheus by 8,009.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 497,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after buying an additional 491,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $34,226.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $34,226.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $187,803.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,412.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,502 shares of company stock worth $2,004,865 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Price Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.97. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LNTH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

