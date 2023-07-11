Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,951 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $18,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.38. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.57.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

