Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of CONMED worth $12,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,402,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,944,000 after acquiring an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at about $13,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 619,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,898,000 after acquiring an additional 113,530 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNMD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.40.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other CONMED news, EVP John D. Ferrell sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $224,077.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,530.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,713 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $133.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.47. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $138.47.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.66 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.62%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

