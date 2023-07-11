Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 10,329 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,329 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Ryder System worth $13,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $1,176,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of R opened at $84.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $102.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Articles

