Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 18,006 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,006 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Black Knight worth $13,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Black Knight by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Black Knight by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. Analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

