Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 21,269 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,269 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of M.D.C. worth $12,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 665.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 86.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 239.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of MDC opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 3.43. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.39.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $1,202,558.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,212.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 1,322,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $58,476,434.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 115,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,627.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $1,202,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,664,457 shares of company stock valued at $72,700,485. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About M.D.C.

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also

