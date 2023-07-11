PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Lowered to $21.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.55.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. PG&E has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,636,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,682,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,984,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,328,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,807,000 after buying an additional 1,475,235 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.