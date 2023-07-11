PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

