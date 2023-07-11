Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $22,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.34. The stock had a trading volume of 441,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,062. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.56.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

