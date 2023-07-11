Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

PDO stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Emmanuel Roman acquired 18,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $240,119.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,548,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,292,000 after buying an additional 2,547,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after acquiring an additional 721,407 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $5,280,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,972,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,266,000 after acquiring an additional 295,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 19.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,915,000 after acquiring an additional 194,264 shares during the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

