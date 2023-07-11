Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
PDO stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Emmanuel Roman acquired 18,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $240,119.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
