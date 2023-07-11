PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $12.33.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

