Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Planet Fitness accounts for approximately 1.1% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $39,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PLNT opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.58. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $85.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. BNP Paribas cut Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.