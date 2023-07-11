Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Playtika Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Playtika has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39.

Insider Activity

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Playtika had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 84.87%. The business had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder On Chau sold 78,810,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $624,967,312.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,206 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 19.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 369,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 18.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 257,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at $18,424,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Stories

