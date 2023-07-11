Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys 5,230 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $22.92.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

