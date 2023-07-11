Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,317 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $496.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $425.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.22. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

