Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after buying an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Linde by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,130,000 after buying an additional 1,562,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $367.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.75. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $383.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile



Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

