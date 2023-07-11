Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $3.18 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Chubb Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CB opened at $188.09 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.