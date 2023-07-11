Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $491,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APD opened at $290.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on APD shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

