Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.