Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $75.73 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.29 and its 200 day moving average is $103.44. The company has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

