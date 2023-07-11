Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (BPOPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

NASDAQ BPOPM remained flat at $24.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 90 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,768. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09.

