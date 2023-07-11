Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) & Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Financial Analysis

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $53.33 million 5.53 $3.85 million $0.14 105.79 Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple $476.60 million 7.87 $119.82 million ($3.89) -15.12

Profitability

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 6.38% 1.30% 0.74% Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple -70.34% -5.94% -3.56%

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 678.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays out -56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Postal Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Postal Realty Trust and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 0 0 1 0 3.00

Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.86%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

Risk and Volatility

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Postal Realty Trust beats Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada.

