PotCoin Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $196,009.27 and $313.70 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00314080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013028 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017069 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000468 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003242 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,362,693 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

