PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PCH opened at $53.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.25. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 145.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,341,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $129,467,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,656,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

