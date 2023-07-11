PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $169.00 to $171.00. The company traded as high as $149.72 and last traded at $149.09, with a volume of 179442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.90.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.47.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in PPG Industries by 90.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.37 and its 200-day moving average is $134.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.