Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 380 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $115.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,829,083. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.57 and a 200-day moving average of $119.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

