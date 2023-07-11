Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,548,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,017,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,970 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 300.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 715,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 536,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 179,400 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.19. 4,216,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,509,043. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $68.83.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

