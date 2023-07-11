Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases 670 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,776. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.