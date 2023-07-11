Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.71. 164,760 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average of $71.59. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

