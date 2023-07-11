Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 517 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NUE traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.77. 294,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,570. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $102.86 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.94 and its 200-day moving average is $152.06.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.78.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

