Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Boosted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2,508.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $121.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.15 and its 200-day moving average is $122.49. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

