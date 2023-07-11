Prom (PROM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71.46 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00012781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $71.46 million and $1.75 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019004 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,628.89 or 0.99972295 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.95514344 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,764,866.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

