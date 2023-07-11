Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Piper Sandler

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PRU. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.92.

PRU stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.06. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 993.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 23,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.1% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 141,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

