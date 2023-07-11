PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 3,935.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $41,194,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 126,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 37.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.86. 820,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.78. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $79.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PHM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.79.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

