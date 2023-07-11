Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of PCYO stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 66,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. Pure Cycle has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $267.55 million, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Cycle

Institutional Trading of Pure Cycle

In related news, CFO Kevin Blain Mcneill sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $44,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,052 shares in the company, valued at $514,794.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 4,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of a 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

