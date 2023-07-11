Q3 Asset Management Invests $1.10 Million in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. W.W. Grainger makes up about 0.9% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 22,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 12.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 45.1% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 19.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.0 %

GWW stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $796.98. The company had a trading volume of 124,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,372. The business has a 50-day moving average of $709.62 and a 200-day moving average of $662.99. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $441.63 and a one year high of $811.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

