Q3 Asset Management Invests $1.84 Million in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned 0.17% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWX. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,441,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1,936.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BWX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.49. 20,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,768. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

