Q3 Asset Management Invests $440,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $535,279,000 after buying an additional 653,867 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.28.

Insider Activity

Netflix Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,380,156. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,283. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $392.58 and its 200 day moving average is $351.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $450.97. The stock has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.