Q3 Asset Management Purchases Shares of 114,500 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 114,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,746,000. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 30.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,316.0% during the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 72,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 70,797 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 28,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $366.27. 15,934,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,590,895. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.35. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.