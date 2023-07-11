Q3 Asset Management Purchases Shares of 31,206 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance
Shares of GLDM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.35. 142,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,657. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $40.87.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
- Another Double-Digit Gain Is In Store For Salesforce
- What are the 3 Best Bank Stocks This Earnings Season?
- Carvana Is Rallying Fast, But It’s Still a High-Risk Investment
- PriceSmart Pulls Back: A Smart Time To Buy Emerging Markets?
- Insiders Are Buying Consolidated Edison
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.