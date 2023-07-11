Q3 Asset Management Purchases Shares of 31,206 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.35. 142,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,657. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $40.87.

