Q3 Asset Management Trims Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Q3 Asset Management decreased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,901 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,598,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,710,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,366,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,769,000 after purchasing an additional 744,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 630,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,320,000 after purchasing an additional 105,337 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 560,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,389,000 after purchasing an additional 412,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.32. 1,649,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,430,280. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.35 and a 52-week high of $90.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.27.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.3465 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.