QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $115.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,829,083. The stock has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.