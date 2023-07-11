Quantfury Token (QTF) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $78.79 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $78.79 million and approximately $15,416.70 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for about $7.88 or 0.00025776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 7.88533169 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14,371.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

