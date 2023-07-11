Raydium 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.39 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $43.44 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,146,226 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

