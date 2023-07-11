Raymond James Lowers Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Market Perform

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI stock traded up $8.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.99. The stock had a trading volume of 77,447,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.32. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $92.91.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

