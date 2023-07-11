Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Shares Down 0.1%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.57 and last traded at $32.19. 1,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

Recruit Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

