ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Volume Hits $10,219.32

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 72% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $10,219.32 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 70.3% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.58 or 0.00316304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013398 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017160 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000257 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000468 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003233 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

